Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) PT Raised to $42.00 at Robert W. Baird

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 106.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GOOS. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.09.

NYSE:GOOS opened at $20.31 on Friday. Canada Goose has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1.9% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

