Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) PT Lowered to C$38.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Cowen from C$47.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GOOS. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.20.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

TSE:GOOS opened at C$25.99 on Friday. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of C$23.30 and a 52 week high of C$67.33. The firm has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.