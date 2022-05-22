Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.50 to C$89.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

CM stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $51.14 and a 1 year high of $66.24. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.19. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

