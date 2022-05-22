Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) saw strong trading volume on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $72.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 62,366 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,931,840 shares.The stock last traded at $62.48 and had previously closed at $61.80.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CNQ. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

