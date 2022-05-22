Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $162.94

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$162.94 and last traded at C$162.95, with a volume of 82346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$166.97.

CTC.A has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$212.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Tire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$226.91.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$182.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$181.16. The stock has a market cap of C$9.64 billion and a PE ratio of 8.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

