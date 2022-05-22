Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Hovde Group lowered their price target on the stock to $22.00. The stock traded as low as $21.36 and last traded at $21.45, with a volume of 1329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital Southwest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 200,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $515.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.68%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

