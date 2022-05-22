Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.02) to GBX 285 ($3.51) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capricorn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.72) to GBX 227 ($2.80) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 235 ($2.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capricorn Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRNCY opened at $4.88 on Friday. Capricorn Energy has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.71 and a quick ratio of 8.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

