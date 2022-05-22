Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get Carrefour alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Carrefour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($20.83) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Carrefour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrefour from €20.50 ($21.35) to €22.00 ($22.92) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS:CRRFY opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95. Carrefour has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $4.51.

Carrefour Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrefour (CRRFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.