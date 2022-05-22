CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.16 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) will post sales of $7.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.23 million and the lowest is $6.10 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals also reported sales of $7.16 million during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $38.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.45 million to $39.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $78.27 million, with estimates ranging from $68.14 million to $88.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CASI opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 325.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 952,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 728,328 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,618,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 71,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 781.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 38,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

