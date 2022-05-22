Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.65 and last traded at $20.54. Approximately 1,179 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 424,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.

CSTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.57.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $568.53 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.26). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 52.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $345,405.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,556 shares of company stock worth $1,084,813. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 84.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

