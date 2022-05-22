Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $282.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Tigress Financial from $278.00 to $282.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Tigress Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.55% from the company’s current price.

CAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.88.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $197.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.40. Caterpillar has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,176 shares of company stock worth $10,951,020 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,577,000 after purchasing an additional 55,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

