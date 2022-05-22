Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 17,992 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 658,485 shares.The stock last traded at $106.54 and had previously closed at $105.56.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBOE. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

