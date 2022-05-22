CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

CECE has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on CECO Environmental in a report on Friday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CECO Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of CECE stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.66 million, a PE ratio of 75.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $92.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 13,087 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $76,820.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,893 shares of company stock valued at $103,170. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in CECO Environmental by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 477,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 74,950 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in CECO Environmental by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 24,158 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in CECO Environmental by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 158,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CECO Environmental by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

