Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Get Celcuity alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Celcuity from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

NASDAQ:CELC opened at $5.70 on Friday. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 34.06, a current ratio of 22.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celcuity will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELC. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 34.6% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 294,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 75,741 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 145,800.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 69,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 14.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 54,277 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 920,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after purchasing an additional 49,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 69.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares during the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celcuity (Get Rating)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celcuity (CELC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.