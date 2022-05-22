Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Trading 5.4% Higher

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.58 and last traded at $30.49. 7,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 563,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.58.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 1,860.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,787,000 after buying an additional 119,559 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 722,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,026,000 after buying an additional 222,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 17,943 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.