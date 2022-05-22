Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s previous close.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $6.52 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 5.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.35). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $21,243,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 243.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,666 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

