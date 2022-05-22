Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s previous close.
CDEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.
Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $6.52 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 5.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $21,243,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 243.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,666 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
