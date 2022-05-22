Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $41.95

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.95 and last traded at $41.95, with a volume of 81 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.54.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $954.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $84,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 34.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 53.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 688.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 44,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 73.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

