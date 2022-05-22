Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $39.30

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.30 and last traded at $39.42, with a volume of 876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.02.

CENTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.87. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.56.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $305,244.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 180.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 26,813 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 139,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,750,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 958,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,887,000 after buying an additional 91,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

