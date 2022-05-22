Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.11

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.11 and last traded at $23.11, with a volume of 325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

CPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point cut their price objective on Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $635.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.74.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 31.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

In related news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $179,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.