Centrica (LON:CNA) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

CNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 112 ($1.38) to GBX 123 ($1.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.23) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 125 ($1.54) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 97.83 ($1.21).

Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 88.18 ($1.09) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 79.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 74.31. The company has a market cap of £5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 4.30. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45.21 ($0.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 89.21 ($1.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In other Centrica news, insider Kate Ringrose sold 98,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.02), for a total transaction of £81,917.68 ($100,983.33). Also, insider Amber Rudd purchased 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £1,910.22 ($2,354.81). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,105 shares of company stock valued at $407,858.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

