Centrica (LON:CNA) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
CNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 112 ($1.38) to GBX 123 ($1.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.23) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 125 ($1.54) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 97.83 ($1.21).
Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 88.18 ($1.09) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 79.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 74.31. The company has a market cap of £5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 4.30. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45.21 ($0.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 89.21 ($1.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Centrica Company Profile (Get Rating)
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
