Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Price Target Cut to $1.00

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHFGet Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Cowen from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 146.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CWBHF. Benchmark downgraded shares of Charlotte’s Web from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Charlotte’s Web from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $1.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charlotte’s Web currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.91.

OTCMKTS CWBHF opened at $0.41 on Friday. Charlotte’s Web has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12.

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Charlotte’s Web Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

Analyst Recommendations for Charlotte's Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF)

