Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Price Target Cut to $1.00

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Cowen from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 146.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CWBHF. Benchmark downgraded shares of Charlotte’s Web from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Charlotte’s Web from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $1.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charlotte’s Web currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.91.

OTCMKTS CWBHF opened at $0.41 on Friday. Charlotte’s Web has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12.

Charlotte’s Web ( OTCMKTS:CWBHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

