China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded China Southern Airlines from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded China Southern Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ZNH opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.57. China Southern Airlines has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $36.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNH. UBS Group AG increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

