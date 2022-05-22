Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Trading Up 8.7%

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.08 and last traded at $15.05. Approximately 35,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 350,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $828.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.10.

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 180.48% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,577.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

