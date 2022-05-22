Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading 5.1% Higher

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.07. 3,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 516,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

