Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading 5.1% Higher

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.07. 3,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 516,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18.
Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Cipher Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIFR)
Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
