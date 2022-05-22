Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stake Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 47.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

CRUS opened at $79.46 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.45 and a twelve month high of $95.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRUS. StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

In other news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $79,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

