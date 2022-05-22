Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 495,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 22,419,204 shares.The stock last traded at $42.48 and had previously closed at $41.72.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.09.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.62.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,492,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,181,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804,677 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850,030 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cisco Systems by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,473,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349,689 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.