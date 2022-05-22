Citigroup Increases Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target to $121.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $98.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

NYSE SQM opened at $95.46 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $40.58 and a one year high of $98.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.17 and its 200-day moving average is $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,469,000 after acquiring an additional 104,520 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth $847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

