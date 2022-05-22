Citigroup Lowers Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $265.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.78.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $182.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 69.61 and a beta of 1.51. Globant has a one year low of $159.56 and a one year high of $354.62.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.41 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globant will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Globant by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 822,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Globant by 10.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Globant by 509.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,422 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the first quarter worth about $895,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globant in the first quarter worth about $72,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

