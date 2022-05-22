Citigroup Lowers Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $100.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ROST. TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.73.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.92 and its 200 day moving average is $101.05. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $69.75 and a 1 year high of $127.58.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,620,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after acquiring an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,945,770,000 after acquiring an additional 827,119 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,193,000 after acquiring an additional 57,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $596,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

