Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Up 4.2%

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $22.10. 5,882 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 383,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLAR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.03. The company has a market cap of $811.40 million, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Clarus had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $118.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 2,905.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarus during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Clarus by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Clarus by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Clarus by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

