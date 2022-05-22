Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 93,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,345,796 shares.The stock last traded at $4.77 and had previously closed at $4.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLNE shares. Evercore ISI raised Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $6.77.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 42.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,119.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 315.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 42.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

