Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.69

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 48888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $801.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.38.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $525.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $253,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conversant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.2% in the first quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,300,000 after purchasing an additional 658,107 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $181,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $959,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.0% in the first quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

