Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,540 ($18.98) to GBX 1,370 ($16.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.79) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($18.24) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,588.33 ($19.58).

CBG opened at GBX 1,079 ($13.30) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,143.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,254.76. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of GBX 997 ($12.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,685 ($20.77).

In related news, insider Adrian Sainsbury bought 3,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,167 ($14.39) per share, for a total transaction of £39,771.36 ($49,027.81). Insiders have purchased a total of 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,842 in the last 90 days.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

