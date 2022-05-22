Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) shot up 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.32 and last traded at $60.54. 33,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,904,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NET. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.98.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.64.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $211,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total value of $1,293,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 516,286 shares of company stock valued at $54,673,259. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.0% during the third quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,775,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 107.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 139,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

