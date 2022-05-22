CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 27.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,653,000 after purchasing an additional 403,767 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in CMC Materials by 6,676.6% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 338,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,846,000 after buying an additional 333,296 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,310,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,170,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 15.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 737,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,879,000 after acquiring an additional 97,992 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $172.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.35. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $197.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.14.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $324.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CL King cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.13.

In related news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $1,334,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,245.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

