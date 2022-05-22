Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.08). Codexis posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Codexis.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Codexis had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDXS shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Codexis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of CDXS opened at $10.49 on Friday. Codexis has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $42.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $685.00 million, a PE ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,700 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter worth $1,477,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 1.6% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 93,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 304,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 17,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,093,000.

About Codexis (Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codexis (CDXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.