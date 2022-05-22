Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) PT Lowered to $25.00

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 200.84% from the stock’s previous close.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.33. Coherus BioSciences has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $19.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $643.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 211.68%. The company had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 35.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,164,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,032 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,707,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,972 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,452,000 after purchasing an additional 729,459 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,272,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,918,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,226,000 after purchasing an additional 329,012 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

