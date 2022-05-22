Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Up 5.1%

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.31 and last traded at $8.31. 12,711 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,121,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47. The stock has a market cap of $643.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 75.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 35.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,164,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,032 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 3.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 244,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $455,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.
Coherus BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHRS)
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.
