Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Commerzbank from €11.00 ($11.46) to €10.00 ($10.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Commerzbank from €7.80 ($8.13) to €8.20 ($8.54) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €9.70 ($10.10) target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Commerzbank from C$8.20 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €9.10 ($9.48) to €11.70 ($12.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.37.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $7.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerzbank stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

About Commerzbank (Get Rating)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

