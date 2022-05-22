Comparing Platinum Group Metals (PLG) and Its Rivals

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Rating) is one of 106 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Platinum Group Metals to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Platinum Group Metals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Platinum Group Metals Competitors 930 3775 4097 115 2.38

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 59.15%. Given Platinum Group Metals’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Platinum Group Metals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.2% of Platinum Group Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Platinum Group Metals N/A -42.26% -23.67% Platinum Group Metals Competitors -114.62% -88.92% 0.18%

Risk & Volatility

Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Platinum Group Metals’ rivals have a beta of 1.40, meaning that their average share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Platinum Group Metals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Platinum Group Metals N/A -$13.06 million -8.44 Platinum Group Metals Competitors $1.65 billion $141.54 million -10,383.27

Platinum Group Metals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Platinum Group Metals. Platinum Group Metals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa. It also develops next-generation battery technology using platinum and palladium. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

