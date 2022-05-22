Contrasting Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) and ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) and Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ARMOUR Residential REIT and Horizon Group Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARMOUR Residential REIT -128.09% 8.60% 1.58% Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A

51.9% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Horizon Group Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Group Properties has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ARMOUR Residential REIT and Horizon Group Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARMOUR Residential REIT $80.79 million 9.36 $15.36 million ($1.62) -4.52 Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ARMOUR Residential REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Group Properties.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ARMOUR Residential REIT and Horizon Group Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARMOUR Residential REIT 0 3 0 0 2.00 Horizon Group Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has a consensus price target of $8.83, suggesting a potential upside of 20.51%. Given ARMOUR Residential REIT’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ARMOUR Residential REIT is more favorable than Horizon Group Properties.

Summary

ARMOUR Residential REIT beats Horizon Group Properties on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments. It also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

Horizon Group Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, and development of shopping centers in the United States. It operates through a subsidiary, Horizon Group Properties LP. Horizon Group Properties was founded in 1998 and is based in Rosemont, Illinois with additional offices in Muskegon, Michigan and Chicago, Illinois. Horizon Group Properties Inc. (OTCPK: HGPI) operates independently of Prime Retail Inc. as of June 17, 1998.

