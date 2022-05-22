Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) PT Raised to $145.00

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Stephens to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPRT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

CPRT stock opened at $112.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Copart has a 1 year low of $105.41 and a 1 year high of $161.12.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Copart will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 1,376.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Copart by 78.4% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in Copart by 58.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

