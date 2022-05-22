Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) PT Raised to $145.00

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Stephens to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.34% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPRT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.60.
CPRT stock opened at $112.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Copart has a 1 year low of $105.41 and a 1 year high of $161.12.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 1,376.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Copart by 78.4% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in Copart by 58.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.
About Copart (Get Rating)
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Copart (CPRT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.