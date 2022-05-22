Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.17% from the stock’s current price.

BASE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Couchbase from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Couchbase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $12.91 on Friday. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

