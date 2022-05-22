Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Down 5.2%

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $67.65 and last traded at $68.00. 30,038 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,787,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.73.

COUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.89.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.21. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $292,398.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle Brennan acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

