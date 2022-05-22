Cowen Lowers Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Price Target to $1.00

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHFGet Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 146.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $1.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Charlotte’s Web from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charlotte’s Web from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.91.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWBHF opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. Charlotte’s Web has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $4.88.

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

