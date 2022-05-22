Cowen Reiterates Buy Rating for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Posted by on May 22nd, 2022

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Cowen in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $620.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.48.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $478.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $569.01 and a 200-day moving average of $540.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of -120.27 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $350.96 and a 52-week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 54.57%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,032 shares of company stock worth $40,587,677. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.