Craig Hallum Downgrades Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) to Hold

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $80.00. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CTRN. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citi Trends currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $25.43 on Friday. Citi Trends has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $97.46. The firm has a market cap of $220.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average is $52.90.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 48.27%. The business had revenue of $240.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $57,989.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,999.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRN. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 4th quarter valued at $42,638,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,549,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Citi Trends by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 587,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,686,000 after buying an additional 161,998 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Citi Trends by 1,133,757.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after buying an additional 158,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Citi Trends by 6,339.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 159,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,637,000 after buying an additional 157,031 shares in the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

