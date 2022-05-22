Credit Suisse Group Lowers Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $290.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $302.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APD. Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.87.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $237.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.64.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 326,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,637,608,000 after acquiring an additional 259,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,840,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,314,420,000 after acquiring an additional 44,161 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after acquiring an additional 386,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,406,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,384,551,000 after acquiring an additional 109,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.