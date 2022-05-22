Credit Suisse Group Lowers Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$37.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. OTR Global lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.09.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $20.31 on Friday. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

