Critical Contrast: Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) vs. Polaris (NYSE:PII)

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) and Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Polaris alerts:

This table compares Polaris and Wallbox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polaris 5.24% 43.24% 10.35% Wallbox N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Polaris and Wallbox, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polaris 2 4 6 1 2.46 Wallbox 0 0 4 0 3.00

Polaris currently has a consensus target price of $128.17, indicating a potential upside of 30.03%. Wallbox has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 104.44%. Given Wallbox’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wallbox is more favorable than Polaris.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Polaris and Wallbox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polaris $8.20 billion 0.72 $493.90 million $6.90 14.29 Wallbox $84.68 million 18.34 -$264.75 million N/A N/A

Polaris has higher revenue and earnings than Wallbox.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Polaris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Wallbox shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Polaris shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Polaris beats Wallbox on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Polaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles. It also produces replacement parts and accessories comprising winches, bumper/brushguards, plows, racks, wheels and tires, pull-behinds, cab systems, lighting and audio systems, cargo box accessories, tracks, and oil for ORVs; snowmobile accessories, which comprise covers, traction products, electric starters, reverse kits, tracks, bags, windshields, oil, and lubricants; and motorcycle accessories, including e saddle bags, handlebars, backrests, exhausts, windshields, seats, oil, and various chrome accessories. In addition, the company offers gear and apparel, such as helmets, jackets, gloves, pants, hats, goggles, boots, bibs, and leathers; off-road Jeep and truck accessories; and pontoon and deck boats. The company provides its products through dealers and distributors, and online; and aftermarket parts, garments, and accessories through 101 brick-and-mortar retail centers, call centers, and e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc. Polaris Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, Minnesota.

Wallbox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.